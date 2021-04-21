Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Annis wants independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor says

Surrey First city Councillor Linda Annis says it’s time Surrey joins other major Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton and soon Vancouver in having an independent auditor general make sure this city’s taxpayers are getting the best bang for their buck.

Surrey has nearly 600,000 residents, its 2021 budget is more than $1.2 billion and it’s financially bigger than most companies in this province, she notes.

“Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall. The transparency and independence that comes with an auditor general is important to the future of our growing city,” she said.

Annis said she intends to introduce a notice of motion at council’s next meeting, on Monday April 26, toward this end.

“I’m hoping my motion will get unanimous support at council because our city isn’t getting any smaller, and when you’re looking at annual budgets in excess of $1 billion and growing, we need the clarity and transparency that comes from an independent eye on how we operate as a city,” Annis stated in a press release. “I believe that our taxpayers deserve nothing less, and I’m hoping my council colleagues will agree.”

READ ALSO: Surrey councillor trying to get policing referendum on the table, again

READ ALSO Surrey policing: Changing the badge, changing the guard

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service to begin public consultation late June, early July

Meantime, Annis charges that Surrey could be building the most expensive city police department in the province as it transitions to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP.

“I’ve always warned that when it comes to the mayor’s police department, we should all get ready for sticker shock,” she said, noting that while a second-year RCMP constable’s salary is $80,786, their Vancouver Police Department counterparts are paid $82,181 and the SPS salary at that same level will be $86,272.

“When you compare what we will be paying for the SPS, the RCMP are an incredible bargain for our taxpayers,” Annis said. “Even if you take away the federal subsidy, the cost of the RCMP is still well below what we’re about to pay for SPS officers.”

During Tuesday’s Surrey Police Board meeting, finance committee chairwoman Elizabeth Model noted that of $25.2 million budgeted for one-time expenditures in 2020, $20.6 million of that was carried forward into the 2021 fiscal year.

Seeing as one-time expenditures for 2021 was budgeted at $23.1 million, that makes for a total of $43.7 million available for the current year. Model reported to the board that projected spending for the 2021 fiscal year is about $29.5 million.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of SurreyFinancesPolitics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone
Next story
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Just Posted

rcmp
South Surrey neighbours’ calls to police lead to break-and-enter arrest

‘Prime example’ of RCMP and public working together, constable says

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Annis wants independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor says

SkyTrain’s end of the line, for now, in Whalley. (File photo)
Provincial budget watchers lament no mention of Surrey SkyTrain expansion

But $1.66 billion is earmarked for a second hospital for Surrey, in Cloverdale

Students from a drama class at Traditional Learning Academy’s Cloverdale campus paint set decorations in Hawthorne Square April 16 for an upcoming performance. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Drama students paint set decorations

Traditional Learning Academy students work in Hawthorne Square

Artist Jim Adams pictured in 2017 in the “cockpit” of his home studio in White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Vancouver Special’ show a home for art by one Surrey Civic Treasure starting May 22

White Rock’s Jim Adams welcomes the ‘major exposure’ at Vancouver Art Gallery

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards accysed

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Playland at the PNE is set to reopen this May, with COVID-19 health and safety measures approved by the province. (Website/Playland)
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Most Read