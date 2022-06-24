Annis topped pay list for Surrey city councillors in 2021

Coun. Linda Annis’s grand total was $108,531. At the bottom of the list was Coun. Jack Hundial, with a grand total of $97,465

Linda Annis topped the pay list among Surrey city councillors in 2021 with a grand total of $108,531 in remuneration and expenses.

All together, Surrey’s nine council members cost taxpayers $1,017,666 in 2021 – more than the $982,732 in 2020, but less than the $1,020,072 in 2019.

Annis was second only to Mayor Doug McCallum, who received $187,596 last year, excluding legal fees paid by Surrey taxpayers to the end of 2021 related to his charge of public mischief, for which he is set to be tried on Oct. 31.

The mayor’s legal fees are not listed in a corporate report entitled “Report of Council Remuneration and Expense Payments for 2021,” prepared by Surrey’s general manager of finance Kam Grewal, to come before council on Monday, June 27.

McCallum received $14,580 in car allowance while the councillors each received $7,436.

All told, the report indicates McCallum in 2021 received a base salary of $156,697 as well as $1,590 in “accrued separation allowance,” $14,700 in taxable benefits and “other,” and $609 in total expenses for a grand total of $187,596.

Each of the eight councillors received $7,556 in taxable benefits and “other,” according to the report.

On top of that, Annis received a base salary of $86,563 with $8,613 in “accrued separation allowance,” and $5,799 in total expenses for a grand total of $108,531.

Coun. Brenda Locke ranked third on the list, with a base salary of $86,789 with $8,636 in “accrued separation allowance” and $3,481 in total expenses for a grand total of $106,462.

Coun. Doug Elford ranked fourth, with a base salary of $86,789, “accrued separation allowance” of $8,613 and $2,259 in total expenses for a grand total on $105,239 in 2021, while Coun. Steven Pettigrew ranked fifth with a base salary of $86,789 and $8,635 in “accrued separation allowance” and $2,255 in total expenses for a grand total of $105,235.

Pettigrew was followed by Coun. Mandeep Nagra, whose base salary in 2021 was $86,789, “accrued separation allowance” was $8,636, and whose total expenses were $1,784 for a grand total of $104,765.

Seventh was Coun. Allison Patton, with a base salary of $84,073, an “accrued separation allowance” of $8,365, and $2,442 in total expenses for a grand total of $102,436.

Coun. Laurie Guerra was eighth, with a base salary of $86,620, and $8,220 in “accrued separation allowance,” and $1,541 in total expenses for a grand total of $99,937.

Finally, Coun. Jack Hundial’s base salary was $79,916 with $7,951 in “accrued separation allowance” and $2,042 in total expenses for a grand total of $97,465.

This is according to the summary of mayor and council remuneration and expenses for the period of January to December 2021.



