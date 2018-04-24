Annable to retire as SS-WR Chamber executive director

Former White Rock councillor and businessman to step down before the end of the year

Cliff Annable plans to retire from the position of executive director of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. File photo

South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Cliff Annable is set to retire from his position before the end of this year.

A chamber announcement issued Tuesday afternoon says the former White Rock councillor, businessman and South Surrey Eagles franchise owner, has decided to leave his current position “sometime after June 30, once a suitable candidate is found” – adding that he will most likely be retired by the end of the year.

“It may take some time to find the right person to fill Cliff’s position, but advertising will start appearing over the coming weeks,” the announcement says.

In thanking Annable on behalf of the chamber board and staff, the news release begins: “The man who turned the chamber around has decided to retire,” leaving the organization “in a positive financial position that will allow further growth.”

Annable signed on as executive director in January 2012 (initially at a salary of $1 per week) to help the chamber “work through some operating challenges,” the announcement notes.

Later taking on the role on a permanent basis, Annable streamlined and focused the organization to “put it in a solid financial position,” it says.

Annable plans to assist the chamber through the transition to new executive director, the announcement states, noting he plans to continue his involvement in “a number of community organizations.”

He has served on the Semiahmoo Volunteer Community Policing Society, the Peace Arch Hospital Partners in Caring Campaign and the White Rock/South Surrey Community Foundation.

Currently a director of KidSport and a director of the City of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Committee, Annable has been an active member of the Semiahmoo Rotary Club since 1994, and was club president in 2009-2010.