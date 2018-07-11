Alex Browne photo Cliff Annable (left) and Moti Bali were recognized as ‘Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula’ by White Rock council on Monday night.

Annable, Bali receive White Rock city recognition

Award hails recipients as ‘outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula’

The City of White Rock has honoured retiring South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Cliff Annable and longtime community booster Moti Bali as ‘Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula.’

Certificates of appreciation were presented to both recipients by acting-mayor Megan Knight at a special council meeting Monday evening.

Annable served on White Rock council from 2003 to 2005, and ran in the 2014 election as a White Rock Coalition candidate and, prior to that, as a civic candidate in Surrey. A retired businessman and former owner of the South Surrey Eagle Junior A hockey team from 1993 to 2000, he has participated in many local organizations, including the White Rock-South Surrey Community Foundation.

In her remarks, Knight said the city was honouring Annable as “a community builder due to (his) longstanding and significant contributions to the city in support of local business, youth, sports, health and culture.”

Knight cited Bali for his contributions to White Rock in support of “cultural diversity, social acceptance, arts and culture and sports.”

Bali has been involved in many city and ad hoc groups as an organizer, supporter and volunteer – including chairing the annual Festival of Lights Diwali Integration committee for the past five years. He was also a volunteer member of the organizing committee for the first annual White Rock Buskers’ Festival in May.

Two other recipients are to be announced by council at a later date.

Previous story
VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries
Next story
NDP urges Trudeau to develop funding plan to help Greyhound

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown

Cloverdale (a.k.a. Greendale) is ready for its close up

South Surrey nursery application referred back to staff

City staff had recommended council decline rezoning request

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Most Read