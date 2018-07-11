Annable, Bali receive White Rock city recognition

Alex Browne photo Cliff Annable (left) and Moti Bali were recognized as ‘Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula’ by White Rock council on Monday night.

The City of White Rock has honoured retiring South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Cliff Annable and longtime community booster Moti Bali as ‘Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula.’

Certificates of appreciation were presented to both recipients by acting-mayor Megan Knight at a special council meeting Monday evening.

Annable served on White Rock council from 2003 to 2005, and ran in the 2014 election as a White Rock Coalition candidate and, prior to that, as a civic candidate in Surrey. A retired businessman and former owner of the South Surrey Eagle Junior A hockey team from 1993 to 2000, he has participated in many local organizations, including the White Rock-South Surrey Community Foundation.

In her remarks, Knight said the city was honouring Annable as “a community builder due to (his) longstanding and significant contributions to the city in support of local business, youth, sports, health and culture.”

Knight cited Bali for his contributions to White Rock in support of “cultural diversity, social acceptance, arts and culture and sports.”

Bali has been involved in many city and ad hoc groups as an organizer, supporter and volunteer – including chairing the annual Festival of Lights Diwali Integration committee for the past five years. He was also a volunteer member of the organizing committee for the first annual White Rock Buskers’ Festival in May.

Two other recipients are to be announced by council at a later date.