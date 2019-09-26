An unnamed Abbotsford student laying in a hospital bed. His mom claims the middle school where her son attends left him to walk home alone after showing signs of stroke. (Facebook photo)

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

An Abbotsford mother is claiming the middle school her son attends didn’t follow proper medical procedure after her son exhibited signs of a stroke while in class.

The mother said 15 minutes before school ended on Monday, her son started slurring his words and lost function in his left arm and left side of his face.

He tried to notify his teacher something was wrong.

“Instead of calling 911 or even myself, he sent [my son] on his way to walk home alone,” she said in a social media post.

The school district procedure for staff during an emergency medical situation involving a student states the school should immediately call an ambulance and inform the parent or guardian. Even when a student becomes ill at school the procedure dictates the student should never be sent home unaccompanied.

READ MORE: B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

READ MORE: Abbotsford school raises $10k for heart and stroke

As her son walked home, the mother said she received a “frightening” phone call from him. She immediately went to pick him up and take him to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there,” she said. “He was 15 minutes in the opposite direction of our home. He was white as a ghost, had very large pupils and could not smile on the left side of his face.”

The student had stroke blood-work done, and an x-ray and a emergency CT scan taken before being transported by ambulance to the B.C. Children’s Hospital for further testing.

He eventually regained motor function and is now recovering at home. His mother said doctors think he suffered a small stroke on the right side of his brain or a rare type of migraine.

Communications manager for the school district, Kayla Stuckart, said the district is aware of the situation and working with the school administration to figure out what happened.

“We are actively working with our school administration to examine the situation to ensure that district policies for managing student emergencies and health incidents are properly followed. We will continue to do our best to provide a safe place for our children to grow and learn.”

Previous story
Doctor growth in Canada more than doubles population increase over last 5 years
Next story
Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Just Posted

A ‘generation’ later, South Surrey teen’s murder resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Surrey driver who killed two women, injured third to be sentenced Thursday

Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, died and Olivia Kilian, 22, was injured

Councillors say new policing poll shows ‘disconnect’ between mayor, Surrey residents

McCallum said city’s June survey showed ‘overwhelming support’ for new force; latest poll suggests otherwise

South Surrey mother appeals murder conviction, sentence

Lisa Batstone was found guilty of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

‘It’s hurting everybody’: Delta business worries as logging industry takes downturn

Stuey Wheeler says his businesss

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Angry Abbotsford mom claims middle school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Most Read