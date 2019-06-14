Angelina Ireland to run for People’s Party in Delta

Ladner’s Angelina Ireland has been named as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate for Delta in the upcoming federal election. (Photo submitted)

Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland has been announced as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate for Delta in the upcoming federal election.

A longtime resident of Delta, Ireland is involved with several community organizations, according to a press release announcing her candidacy. She sits on the board of directors for both the Rotary Club of Ladner and the Delta Hospice Society, and is an active member of Sacred Heart Parish.

Ireland holds a master’s degree in political science from Carleton University in Ottawa and has been an accountant for the past 20 years, the last 15 as an entrepreneur providing client accounting services to small businesses.

According to the release, the People’s Party of Canada’s “conservative message represents the opinions and perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who believe the traditional political parties have ignored the citizens in favour of political posturing and pandering.”

“The time has come to respect the taxpayer, stand up for families, defend our borders, create well-paying jobs and celebrate our country,” Ireland said in the press release. “Together we will build a Canada where taxes are low, government is limited, opportunity is unlimited, freedom is honoured and people are put before special interest groups.”

The release states the party is dedicated to organizing locally and will provide numerous opportunities for people to meet Ireland and members of the PPC Association to discuss the its policy platform.

Ireland was previously a member of the Conservative Party of Canada and had sought to be that party’s candidate, but withdrew her bid on May 3, shortly after former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet announced her intention to seek the CPC nomination in Delta. Nominations close in that race on June 20, and a date for the nomination meeting has yet to be announced.

On May 17, the Green Party of Canada named former Delta city council hopeful Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

READ MORE: Craig DeCraene named Green Party candidate for Delta

Incumbent Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

To date, the NDP have not announced a candidate in Delta, nor has any other party.

The federal election takes place Oct. 21.



