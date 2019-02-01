Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer railed against government tax hikes, deficit spending and perceived attacks on freedom of speech Tuesday night. PHOTO BY MARK DREGER Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. (File photo)

Andrew Scheer in Surrey today to answer your questions

The federal Conservative leader will be at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Friday morning

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is in Surrey today to take questions from the floor at a Surrey Board of Trade “townhall” meeting at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The board is giving each leader of the “primary four” political parties – the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada – a chance to stump, and maybe answer some local questions, leading up to the 43rd Canadian federal election set for Monday, Oct. 21.

Scheer will be the first.

“The purpose of the Business Townhalls are to create a unique opportunity for Surrey’s business community to interact with leaders of each of the political parties that are wanting to make economic decisions for businesses,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

She said attendees will be able to ask Scheer questions.

“It is a free event, registration is required,” Huberman said. “The Surrey Board of Trade is making this event series free with each of the federal political party leaders to ensure that there are no barriers for anyone to attend.”

It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.


