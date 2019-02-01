Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer speaks with the media following Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday December 4, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer heads to Cloverdale to talk veterans’ issues, small business

Cloverdale-Langley City MP candidate Tamara Jansen hosts Scheer in Cloverdale during Surrey visit

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to appear at the Cloverdale Legion this afternoon, and will take questions from Cloverdale-Langley City constituents.

More than 160 people registered to attend the free “networking” event on Friday (Feb. 1), which promised an “informal conversation” with Andrew Scheer and Conservative MP candidate Tamara Jansen on veterans’ issues, small business concerns and more.

Tamara Jansen is a Langley-area businesswoman who hopes to unseat current Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag in the next federal election.

The event is scheduled to run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Legion, located at 17567 57 Ave.


