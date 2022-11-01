An arrest, DUI, fireworks complaints reported to police in Surrey, White Rock on Halloween

No major incidents reported to White Rock or Surrey police

It was a relatively quiet Halloween in Surrey and White Rock Monday night, with no serious incidents reported to either police department.

Halloween night is a typically a busy time for police officers, and patrols are increased accordingly. However, this year did not bring in anything too spooky or unsettling in either city.

According to Surrey RCMP reports, officers responded to more than 400 calls in the city from 5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

“Thankfully, no complaints of fire or property damage due to fireworks,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha confirmed to Peace Arch News.

There were 277 calls to 911 in Surrey, with 233 of them being classified as routine. Of the 400-plus calls, 80 were diverted to Surrey bylaw.

Some of the calls to Surrey detachment were about family disputes that “required multiple members to respond,” Sangha said. Others were about missing people, fireworks and general noise complaints.

Last year’s Halloween saw officers from Surrey respond to 363 calls and divert 268 to bylaw.

Where this year saw zero, last year there were six files related to fire and property damage in the city caused by fireworks.

Things were even quieter in White Rock.

“There were two incidents of individuals breaking into construction sites that were foiled by real-time site surveillance,” Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told PAN.

Police were successful in arresting a repeat property offender with a warrant on Monday night also. One impaired driver was stopped in White Rock.

Other “steady calls” to White Rock RCMP included the expected calls about fireworks, in addition to some wellness checks and a few calls regarding suspicious people.

