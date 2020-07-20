Invasive American bullfrogs can easily eat native critters including other frogs, birds, turtles and small mammals. (Fraser Valley Conservancy)

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

The American bullfrog has the potential to wreak havoc on ecosystems across the Fraser Valley and beyond, according to the Fraser Valley Conservancy.

The voracious bullfrogs can easily gobble up at-risk native frogs, and other wetland creatures.

The Fraser Valley Conservancy (FVC) is getting the word out and asking residents who find frogs on their properties from Langley to Hope to let them know.

Bullfrogs can easily eat native critters including frogs, birds, turtles and small mammals. (Fraser Valley Conservancy)

“Maybe the sheer size of this adult female we found in Chilliwack can paint a picture for you,” according to the recent post by Fraser Valley Conservancy (FVC).

Part of the problem is that bullfrog populations are often spread by humans and they’ve become an issue the world over.

“Bullfrogs are common in some areas of the Fraser Valley,” according to the FVC’s info sheet, ‘What’s the deal with bullfrogs?’

The large frogs are known by their deep ‘barrum-barrum’ call at night, and have been found in Sardis Park in Chilliwack, Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, but not the Cheam Wetlands near Agassiz, according to examples given by FVC.

“The best thing you can do to help our native creatures is to improve the habitats where they live.”

Folks should never move amphibian eggs, tadpoles, or adults from one pond to another. Once they are established and breeding they are incredibly hard to remove.

See more on the FVC’s new bullfrogs 101 page.

READ MORE: Where are the native frogs?

READ MORE: Help them find the Pacific tree frogs

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Endangered SpeciesFraser Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Invasive American bullfrogs can easily eat native critters including other frogs, birds, turtles and small mammals. (Fraser Valley Conservancy)

Previous story
Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down
Next story
Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

Surrey man charged with 17 counts of mail theft

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the crimes Nickolas Kelly is alleged to have committed occurred in ‘multiple Lower Mainland jurisdictions’

Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Lucy and Gustave find suspect hiding in the grass and a backpack with cocaine, meth, balloons, a football

‘Everyone is very excited to get going’ says Surrey Eagles GM of BCHL’s planned return

BC Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020/’21 season

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Kia Ebrahimian’s lawyer says she hasn’t been able to meet with her client in person yet

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read