‘Alternative measures’ sought in Port Moody mayor’s sex assault case: defence

Rob Vagramov was charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Coquitlam in 2015

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov reads a statement during a news conference after being charged with sexual assault, at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sexual assault case involving the mayor of Port Moody will return to court on Nov. 13, but the politician’s lawyer says “alternative measures” are being pursued that could see it resolved outside court.

Rob Vagramov returned to his regular duties on Monday after taking a voluntary leave of absence in March when he was charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Coquitlam in 2015.

Vagramov, who was not in court on Thursday, has denied the allegation.

Outside court, defence lawyer Ian Donaldson said alternative measures include extra judicial or a dispute resolution process.

He would not elaborate on what negotiations are taking place.

Donaldson says if they are successful he expects the charge will ultimately be stayed or withdrawn, and hopes the matter will have been “completed” outside the court process by the next date.

The prosecution service said Monday that a special prosecutor assigned to the case indicated in June that the Crown would proceed summarily on the matter. Its website says summary offences are less serious and alternative measures can be used in those cases.

Vagramov regular duties include heading several committees, but another councillor continues to fill in for him as chair of the police board until the legal case is concluded.

READ MORE: Port Moody councillor says she can’t fill in for mayor while his sex assault case proceeds

“What was initially pursued as quite a scary indictment has since been starkly reduced to a summary matter, with the Crown and my legal counsel now exploring a resolution that would not involve a trial at all,” he told a news conference on Monday.

“From this point forward, this process should no longer require the level of involvement and attention that it once did. And as such, I no longer require the leave granted to me from my responsibilities at city hall.”

Vagramov was 28 when he was elected mayor last fall after serving one term on council.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record
Next story
Surrey’s violent crime trending down but more children victimized

Just Posted

Surrey’s violent crime trending down but more children victimized

Violent crimes below 10-year-average in 2018 but sexual violations against children on steady increase

Leashed dogs allowed on White Rock’s beach, despite city bylaw

Concerns voiced over water quality, respect for Semiahmoo First Nation

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Wireless antenna proposal for Fraser Heights streetlights irks Surrey resident

Marie Braun says the antennas would be a ‘hideous eyesore’; Rogers says they’re needed to improve service

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

‘Alternative measures’ sought in Port Moody mayor’s sex assault case: defence

Rob Vagramov was charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Coquitlam in 2015

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 12

Events and community listings for North Delta

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

North Vancouver woman charged with impaired driving during ongoing trial

Deborah Gail Reynolds charged with impaired driving same day she was supposed to appear in court

Most Read