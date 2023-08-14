Chilliwack Fire Department personnel on-scene at the Broadway fire on Aug. 13, 2023. (Facebook/Julie Hiscock photo)

Chilliwack Fire Department personnel on-scene at the Broadway fire on Aug. 13, 2023. (Facebook/Julie Hiscock photo)

Almost 50 Chilliwack firefighters fought pre-dawn house fire

No injuries reported but there was ‘significant’ fire, smoke and water damage to house

Almost 50 firefighters were called to the 8700-block of Broadway Street after a two-storey house caught fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from halls 1,2, 4, 5 and 6 were paged out at just after 5 a.m., according to the release from Chilliwack Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found flames and smoke venting from front of the two-storey house.

In the end there was significant “fire, smoke, and water damage,” to the residential structure.

“One occupant had already safely evacuated,” said Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson in the Aug. 13 release.

Firefighters gained access to the house, and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some reports said what appeared to be evidence of a grow-op was found, and that a pipe had burst inside.

Hydro and gas utilities had to be turned off.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the fire department release.

“The cause of fire appears to be accidental, and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.”

RELATED: Smoke alarm alerted residents to other fire

Do you have something to add, or a story idea? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newschilliwackfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior

Just Posted

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). (Tricia Weel photo)
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo)
Colourful pour painting pieces by young artist coming to White Rock shop

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shooting at Surrey bus stop sends man to hospital