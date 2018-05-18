Alleged South Surrey parkade assault ‘unprovoked’

A woman who says she was physically assaulted in the parkade of the Grandview Corners Walmart last month says she is determined to see the culprit held accountable.

The woman, who asked not to be publicly identified for safety reasons, said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on April 15, as she was buckling her two young children into the family car after shopping.

The man “suddenly came up behind me with verbal abuses then proceeded to pull my hair and rip my jacket when I tried to run away,” the White Rock resident told Peace Arch News by email last week.

Surrey RCMP Const. Elenore Sturko confirmed last Friday (May 11) that police are investigating a report of an assault in the parkade but that police are not appealing for information in the case.

Sturko said there have been no arrests, and that there is “nothing to indicate that the public is at any risk as a result of this incident.”

The woman described the incident as “unprovoked,” unleashed by a man who had been in front of the family in the store’s checkout line.

“His transaction had completed and the Walmart cashier had started scanning our items when he returned to the cashier to complain about his bill then turned to us to complain and told us to wait,” she writes.

“We were just taken aback as we did or said nothing to hurry him. The only thing I sheepishly said when he turned to me to complain about his bill was ‘please don’t talk to us… I don’t know.’”

She described it as “a very scary ordeal” that she wants to warn others can happen.

“What kind of person does this? Unprovoked?”

She described her assailant as a six-foot, middle-aged Caucasian man, with a medium build, white/grey hair and a moustache. He was driving a white Dodge Caravan, she added.

Anyone with information may contact police at 604-599-0502.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com



Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter