Alleged North Delta porch pirate nabbed shortly after theft

Delta police are offering some tips to help residents protect their deliveries

Delta police are offering some tips to help residents protect their deliveries after catching an alleged “porch pirate” in North Delta earlier this week.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, police were notified of a theft of a package from the front porch of a residence in North Delta. According to a DPD press release, the victim was able to give police a description of the suspect as they had witnessed the theft in progress via a surveillance app.

Police located a woman matching the description of the alleged thief in the 7600-block of 114th Street. The woman was found to be in possession of the stolen package and was subsequently arrested for theft. The woman is scheduled to appear in court in March 2020.

“This incident was the sixth reported package theft incident this month in Delta. We are encouraging residents of Delta, as we approach Christmas, to take steps to protect any incoming parcels, and to please report to police if you have been a victim of porch pirates,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

In order to help protect your deliveries, Delta police offer the following tips:

• Have your package delivered to your work.

• Have your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home.

•Have your package held at your local post office for pickup.

•Take advantage of the “ship to store” option that many businesses offer. Amazon offers a “locker” feature that allows you to pick up your package from a secure location.

• Request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery.

• Ask your carrier to place package in an area out of plain view.


