Alleged ‘dognappers’ come forward, RCMP confirm misunderstanding in case of runaway Yorkie

Mounties say Lucy the Yorkie is safe and sound at home

The case of a runaway Burnaby Yorkshire terrier has a happy ending, according to the RCMP.

Earlier this month, the RCMP had asked the public for help identifying two men who were allegedly dognapping Lucy, an 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, on Aug. 10.

A video released by police appeared to show two men entering the yard of Lucy’s home, chasing her around and then catching her. The Yorkshire terrier was then reported missing on Aug. 10 before being found one day later.

Mounties said they’ve since spoken to the men and determined they weren’t actually trying to dognap Lucy.

RCMP said that on speaking to the men, they discovered they saw Lucy running around and tried to stop her from heading into traffic.

“Lucy then ran from the men when they stopped their vehicle to give her some water,” police said Wednesday (Sept. 2). Lucy, Mounties said, is safe and sound with her owners who are happy with the outcome of the RCMP probe.

DogsRCMP