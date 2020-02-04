All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

All Simon Fraser University campuses are closed on Tuesday due to expected snowfall, the university said.

“Due to significant snow forecasted and concerns about commuting conditions and the safety of our community, SFU’s Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver

campuses are closed today,” the university posted to social media.

“Buildings remain open on all SFU campuses, but classes, exams, services and campus activities are cancelled.”

The University of B.C. was open as of Tuesday morning.

Some private schools around the region, such as Surrey Christian, were closed Tuesday due to the snow. However, all school districts in the region remained open despite an Environment Canada forecast promising between five and 20 centimetres of snow.

The agency issued snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, telling residents to expect heavy, wet snow throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued to Fraser Valley by Environment Canada

READ MORE: ‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel Lower Mainland

COLUMN: How to drive on an icy highway (and, maybe, save yourself from the tailgater behind you)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air-quality hearing resumes for South Surrey galvanizing plant
Next story
Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ 34-year-old woman

Just Posted

All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ 34-year-old woman

Police say Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey

Air-quality hearing resumes for South Surrey galvanizing plant

Metro Vancouver presenting its case this week in Guildford

Suspect disarms Surrey officer, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle with man

Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Abbotsford Police issue warning about sex offender released from prison

Taylor Dueck is living in Abbotsford after serving full jail term

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Most Read