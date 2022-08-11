All quiet on the election front as Delta candidate deadline nears

Only one mayor, six councillor candidates declared to date; nine vying for seven-seat school board

With one month to go until nominations for the upcoming municipal election close, the race for mayor and city council so far isn’t a race at all.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Delta residents will head to polls to elect a mayor, six city councillors and seven school trustees to a four-year term in office.

It’s been seven weeks since the last candidate announced their intention to run in the upcoming election (a re-election bid by school board Trustee Bruce Reid), and so far incumbent Mayor George Harvie and his Achieving for Delta slate of council candidates are the only ones vying for those jobs.

If the election were held today, Harvie would be acclaimed for a second term in office, as would current councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger and the other four Achieving for Delta candidates: current school board trustees Daniel Boisvert and Jessie Dosanjh, parks and recreation commissioner Rod Binder and local businesswoman Jennifer Johal.

As for the seven seats on Delta’s school board, voters will have at least a couple of choices to make when they head to the polls.

Incumbent trustees Reid and Nick Kanakos are running for re-election under the Independents Working for You banner, while trustees Erica Beard and Val Windsor are running with Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate alongside Sher-E-Punjab Radio host Nimmi Daula, registered clinical counsellor Dr. Ammen Dhillon, community advocate Masako Gooch, chartered director Maury Kask and architect and former Delta District PAC chair Joe Muego.

The nomination period for candidates begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Candidate nomination packages will be available for pick up at Delta city hall beginning Aug. 30.

Regardless of whether more candidates come forward in the next four weeks, there’s going to be significant turnover on city council after the election, with four of the six current councillors — Dan Copeland, Lois Jackson, Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald — having already said they will not be seeking re-election.

A similar turnover will be taking place on school board, with Trustee Laura Dixon retiring from public office and Boisvert and Dosanjh running for positions on Delta council.

General voting takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advance voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6 at the North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84th Ave.), Pinewood Elementary School (11777 Pinewood Dr.), Delta city hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Crescent) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.).

For those wishing to vote by mail, the application period opens Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 30. Mail-in ballot packages will be available for pickup at city hall or mailed to residents beginning Sept. 23.

Full election details, including key dates and a list of places to vote, can be found online at delta.ca/elections.



