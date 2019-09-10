All-candidates forums planned for South Surrey/White Rock

Contributed photos From left, South Surrey-White Rock candidates Joel Poulin (People’s Party of Canada); Beverly Pixie Hobby (Green); Gordie Hogg (Liberal); Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative); and Stephen Crozier (New Democrat).

With less than six weeks left until Semiahmoo Peninsula residents elect a member of Parliament to represent them in Ottawa for the next four years, there are still a few opportunities to hear directly from the candidates.

As of Monday, there are four all-candidate forums scheduled for the South Surrey-White Rock federal riding.

The riding, which is currently held by Liberal MP Gordie Hogg, extends north to Highway 10, east to 192 Street, west to 58 Avenue and south to the border. The riding includes Semiahmoo First Nation reserve. Canadians are expected to cast their vote on Oct. 21.

South Surrey-White Rock candidates include Hogg; Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative); Stephen Crozier (New Democrat); Beverly Pixie Hobby (Green); and Joel Poulin (People’s Party of Canada).

The first all-candidates forum that Peace Arch News was made aware of is being organized by the South Surrey/White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the White Rock BIA. It will take place on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.).

The Chamber forum is to focus on business and what the candidates have planned to increase economic development in the area.

The Chamber is accepting questions for the candidates at info@sswrchamber.ca.

Attendees will be not be able to submit questions during the debate.

Candidates who have not yet registered with the Chamber event can do so by contacting 604-536-6844.

The next all-candidates forum is to be held at Gracepoint Community Church by the Peninsula Homeless to Housing (PH2H) task force.

The PH2H forum is to take place Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. The task force traditionally hosts candidate forums for all three levels of government. The debate is to focus on homelessness, poverty and federal actions to address the relating issues.

At the most recent PH2H meeting Sept. 6, PH2H member Joan McMurtry said organizers “want to hear from the person; what their will and passion is,” and not just a page from their party’s book.

PH2H member Pat Petrala told PAN Monday that there will be an opportunity for guests to write down questions, which will be vetted, and possibly asked, by PH2H.

A third all-candidates forum is to take place at Semiahmoo House (15306 24 Ave.) on Oct. 10.

The event is to be hosted by the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo (SAS) from 6:30-9 p.m.

SAS was formed by Semiahmoo House Society members to support their peers with developmental disabilities, raise awareness and promote inclusion.

Candidates will be questioned about how they will support issues relating to cost of living, employment and business, transportation, housing, enhancing community, health care, climate change, taxes and accessibility.

“The really unique thing about SAS’s format is that it promotes a positive vibe and candidates are able to act decently toward each other,” Semiahmoo House CEO Doug Tennant wrote to PAN. Candidates will receive the questions prior to the meeting.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16 the Surrey-White Rock Political Engagement Society will host a forum at the White Rock Community Centre, at 15154 Russell Ave., beginning at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and Mandarin translation will be provided for the event, which will be moderated by PAN columnist Frank Bucholtz.

“It will be the first debate organized by the Chinese community to encourage more Chinese to get involved in voting in the federal election,” a release from the society states.



