Alexa’s Team honors 25 Surrey Mounties for efforts to curb drunk drivers

Twenty-five Surrey Mounties are being honoured by Alexa’s Team for their efforts to combat impaired driving in 2019.

At the top of the list is Constable Mark Goh, with 53 impaired driving investigations.

Goh works with Surrey RCMP Traffic Services.

“Next year they’ll reveal the numbers for 2020,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said.

“Alexa’s Team was launched in 2008 in tribute to four-year-old Alexa Middelar whose life was tragically taken by a drunk driver,” Sidhu noted. “Each year, Alexa’s Team recognizes police officers in B.C. who demonstrate extraordinary efforts in removing impaired drivers from B.C. roads.”



