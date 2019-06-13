Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a measles alert after someone with the infectious virus travelled through Vancouver International Airport last week.

READ MORE: B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

The infected person was on Air China Limited flight CA 0991 from Beijing on June 9 before they landed at YVR at 10:50 a.m., according to an alert issued Thursday.

The person then went through Canadian Customs and Immigration before departing to Regina International Airport at 2 p.m. aboard Air Canada flight AC 8572.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads in the air. BC CDC is asking passengers, crew and travellers to check their immunization records if they believe they may have come into contact with the person.

READ MORE: Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

“While it is expected that the majority of travellers will be immune to measles, some individuals may be susceptible, including infants less than one year old or people who have never been immunized against measles,” the alert reads.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, as well as a rash that starts centrally before spreading to the limbs. The rash can last more than three days.

If you become ill and suspect you may have measles, call your doctor and inform them that you may have been exposed to measles, so that they can arrange to see you in a manner that avoids infecting others in the waiting room.

