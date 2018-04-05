Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

The victim of a sexual assault and robbery in Aldergrove Tuesday night says she can’t provide a description of her attacker as she was unable to get a look at him.

RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the case and have released few details. On Thursday police said they don’t anticipate there will be a sketch of the suspect issued to the public.

Police have interviewed the victim and have canvassed the neighbourhood for information and continue to ask the public to call in any tips they may have.

Police dog handlers also tried to follow the trail of the attacker and so far have failed to find the victim’s bedsheets and purse, which they believe were taken from the residence.

The victim messaged the Aldergrove Star via social media on Wednesday evening that she “tried to look at him once (and) got punched in the face so I wish I could tell the police what he looks like but I can not.”

She said the attacker came up behind her while she was taking the trash outside and she was throttled “till I passed out. When I came to was face down on my bed with my hands tied. Was way too scared to move after being punched a few times.”

She said she had no idea why the attacker took her bedsheets.

“U would have to ask him that,” she replied.

Previous story
Boat catches fire at Vancouver marina
Next story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Public meeting today about gypsy moth spraying in North Surrey

Provincial officials say trapping and monitoring revealed a growing population across 46.5 hectares in Surrey

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Changes coming to North Delta Family Day

The revitalized festivities will include a dunk tank, if enough participants can be found

VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club

Universal Athletics Club coach discusses passion for teaching some of Surrey’s finest, despite challenging track change

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Service dogs in search of homes

Non-profit group looking for homes to raise pups to help autistic children.

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

Incident occurs Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford

Most Read