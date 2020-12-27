Around 1:30pm Boxing Day, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a serious MVA at 256th St & 16th Ave. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove crash on Boxing Day sends one to hospital

Vehicles ended up in ditch

One person was rushed to hospital following a Saturday afternoon crash (Dec. 26) in Aldergrove.

Around 1:30pm Boxing Day, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a serious MVA at 256th St & 16th Ave.

They arrived to find that an SUV had t-boned a sedan in the intersection and the force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch and left the SUV on its side.

Crews worked quickly to stabilize the SUV and used multiple extrication tools to remove the roof from the sedan and extricate the driver.

BCAS crews worked to stabilize the patient for an extended period of time at the scene before transporting via air ambulance to a local trauma centre.

It appeared the driver of the SUV escaped with minor injuries.

This intersection has stop signs for north-south 256th St with a red flashing light overhead and free-flowing traffic east-west on 16th Ave with an overhead yellow caution flashing light.

16th Ave was closed for an extended period of time between 248th St and 256th St while RCMP investigated.

Langley

