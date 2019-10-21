Flowers mark the scene where 17-year-old Autumn Weir was killed, on Highway 20 near Williams Lake, on Oct. 19, 2019. (Greg Sabatino/Williams Lake Tribune)

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

A 17-year-old girl was killed, while five others survived, in a car crash last weekend on Highway 20 near Williams Lake.

Mounties were called to a single-car crash on the highway, about 15 kilometres west of the city, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. A GMC pickup truck had left the road and rolled onto its roof near the Sheep Creek Bridge.

The girl, later identified as Autumn Weir, was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to hospital with serious or critical injuries. The sixth teen in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

“The investigation continues. However, police believe alcohol may be involved,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release on Monday.

Counsellors were made available at the area schools.

Read More: Fatal crash west of Williams Lake closes Highway 20

Weir’s family said she was a beautiful, caring and well-loved person.

“She had just graduated in June, and gotten a job. She was just beginning her adult life,” her father, Dean Weir, said. “She would have turned 18 on Dec. 12.”

On Sunday, the family went to visit the memorial that had been set up at the crash site.

“When we got there, there were a ton of kids already at the site,” Dean said. “Everyone was crying, but they gave us our space. I put up a cross, and cleaned up the mess that was left there and left my haywire and pliers there for other people to put flowers up.”

Her family said people have been reaching out from all over the community — from her school, her friends, her jobs.

“She was just up here on Tuesday for dinner and she’d put a post up on Facebook last week that said she was so thankful for her friends and family,” Dean said.

“It was almost like she was saying goodbye without knowing it.”

– with a file from Angie Mindus

Read More: Memorial grows at scene of fatal crash near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another
Next story
Voters’ priorities vary at South Surrey-White Rock polling station

Just Posted

Surrey tops list of most delayed, congested TransLink bus routes

TransLink says delays are costing $75 million a year

Once shy, Surrey maker of cakes finds confidence to show skills on TV and at big events

Raveena Oberoi of Just Cakes Bakeshop is a guest speaker at Vancouver Fall Home Show this week

Body found after fire at Surrey gas station

Fire crews called to the 8700-block of Harvie Road, in Port Kells

VIDEO: Delta police trauma dog retires after nine ground-breaking years of service

Caber was Canada’s first accredited justice facility dog, paving the way for dogs to support victims country-wide

No injuries reported after ‘T-bone’ collision in South Surrey

Three-vehicle collision occurred at 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

VIDEO: Depth and scoring lacking for Vancouver Giants this season: Coach

G-Men defeated on home ice Sunday by Victoria – next up Everett on Friday

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Most Read