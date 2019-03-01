ALC rules mean possible shutdown for popular Lower Mainland Glow holiday event

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

The popular Glow Harvest and Glow Christmas events at Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries faces possible closure after the Agricultural Land Commission ruled recently that the event isn’t a permitted farm use.

“They’re basically saying, ‘You now have to apply for non-farm use,’” said Tamara Jansen of Darvonda.

Last fall, the ALC contacted Darvonda and asked the greenhouse for some documents and information on the show to make a determination.

As of Thursday, Feb. 28, Darvonda had heard they’re being denied, but hasn’t seen the actual ALC ruling yet. Specific reasons for the denial are not yet known.

Applying for a non-farm use permit is possible, but it could still imperil this year’s autumn and winter events – it could take so long to apply that Darvonda might not get a non-farm use exemption until too late.

That would be a financial hit for the greenhouse firm, Jansen said.

Last year, about 120,000 people came through Glow at Christmas.

The events, running since 2017 and expanding to include the Harvest event last year, includes light displays, food, and family events inside portions of the greenhouses.

Jansen, who is nominated by the Conservatives to run in Cloverdale-Langley City in the next federal election, said there is no official appeal process, but she feels the greenhouse’s events fall well within the rules for farm use.

During the Harvest Glow, they grew their own corn in the greenhouse for a corn maze and had a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo.

Their Christmas event helps market their poinsettias, Jansen said.

“We as farmers have to maximize the use of our assets,” Jansen said, noting that they were making use of greenhouse space that’s busy in the spring and summer, but underutilized in the fall and winter. “This is a modern way of marketing farm produce.”

The nursery will decide on a course of action once the full ALC decision has arrived.

Similar issues have arisen with some other Agricultural Land Reserve properties over the years in Langley, most recently with local sites hosting film and TV crews for extended shoots.

A petition was launched on change.org Friday morning to allow Glow to continue. By 9 a.m. it already had more than 1,000 signatures.

“Glow Langley is a great, family oriented event,” wrote Pat Chessell on change.org. “As a musician who worked there this year, it was a real pleasure to see so many families take joy in visiting Glow.”

“Glow is an opportunity buy local products and enjoy and an amazing experience for families,” Katherine Carlson wrote on the petition. “Why it wouldn’t be allowed baffles me.”

