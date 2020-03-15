Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Twitter)

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

The government of Alberta said it is shutting school classes and licenced daycares around the province.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern
Next story
No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

Daily update on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 15: Border traffic minimal, number of Surrey events cancelled

South Surrey restaurant finds success amid COVID-19 ‘panic’

The Carvery reached out to customers, explained steps it’s taking to disinfect store

CBSA shares its ‘risk based approach’ at ports of entry due to COVID-19

Traffic at Peace Arch border crossing was minimal Sunday

Surrey recovery home homeless count hopes to ‘shed some light’ on vulnerable sector

Phoenix Society CEO says Surrey is the ‘biggest epicenter’ of recovery homes in B.C.

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Toilet paper re-seller sets up in Langley Costco parking lot

Social media abuzz at online images

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Fraser Health limits hospital visitors to slow spread of COVID-19

Fraser Health was among the first health authorities in B.C. to see COVID-19 cases

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

Most Read