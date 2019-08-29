(Pexels)

Alberta man rejected from babysitting jobs files human rights complaints against parents

Man claims he was being discriminated against because he himself had no children

A legal group wants complaints thrown out from an Edmonton man who claims parents discriminated against him when they didn’t hire him as a babysitter.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has written to the Alberta Human Rights Commission on behalf of two parents it is representing.

The centre says a mother posted a Kijiji ad looking for someone to look after her three kids before school and asked one respondent if he had any children.

The mother hired someone else and the man, named James Cyrynowski, complained to the human rights commission that he was being discriminated against based on family status.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The centre says a single father of two got a complaint from the same person claiming he was being discriminated against based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The justice centre says parents should have the right to choose who looks after their children and ask any questions they want of potential candidates.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson
Next story
Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

Just Posted

Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

‘Super Round’ games to be played tomorrow at South Surrey’s Softball City

Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

RCMP release two images as they investigate early morning shooting that hurt one man on Aug. 12

Delta police officers take gold and silver at World Police and Fire Games

DPD Const. Jessy Sahota and Sgt. Mo Parry won three gold and two silver medals between them

Surrey’s anti-gang unit targets 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Free breakfast at Surrey sandwich shop on Sept. 3

Franchisee Rob Mackay opened Big Star in the Central City area in 2017

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 29

Events and community listings for North Delta

Trial by jury for defendants in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face charges in connection with 2017 undercover activist video

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

Drowning man plucked from Fraser River by alert boaters

Hope resident screamed for help as man carried swiftly down river

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Most Read