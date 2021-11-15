Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will announce a deal they've reached on child care during an event in Edmonton today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta latest province to ink $10-a-day child-care deal with federal government

Deal is for $3.8 billion in federal funding over the next five years

Alberta has become the latest province to sign on to a $10-a-day federal universal child-care program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made the joint announcement Monday in Edmonton.

The deal is for $3.8 billion in federal funding over the next five years. Child-care fees are to be halved by next year and reduced to an average of $10 a day by 2026.

Kenney said the Alberta agreement will make the subsidies eligible for all types of licensed child-care facilities up to kindergarten.

Choice of child care had been a sticking point in negotiations between Ottawa and Alberta.

“The province has secured a deal to allow Alberta parents to have the type of child care that works best for them, which has been a key element of any deal this government would sign,” said Kenney.

The federal Liberal government announced a $30-billion, five-year plan in the spring to craft partnerships with provinces, territories and Indigenous communities for universal child care — the cornerstone of an initiative to help families and get the economy moving.

A handful of provinces and territories, including Ontario, remain holdouts.

“This will make a huge difference in the lives of all families but also in our economic recovery,” said Trudeau.

“Within five years, $10-a-day child care will be a reality right across the province.”

—The Canadian Press

