The BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta. IMAGE: BC Wildfire Service

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen firefighters from across the provincial border.

Through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) mutual aid agreement, the BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta.

“These additional resources will be stationed in the Southeast Fire Centre and will assist with current wildfires on the landscape,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“These crews will also be available to be relocated throughout the region as required.”

Since lightning-sparked wildfires took off in B.C. Last week, the fire situation has calmed.

Related: Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

Related: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

There are just seven Wildfires of Note remaining in the province at this time. All seven are showing little activity as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts for these fires have been rescinded and firefighters have made substantial gains calming the blazes.

For the latest on the wildfire situation in the Okanagan and Similkameen click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28
Next story
VIDEO: Cyclist, 16, critically injured in Richmond crash

Just Posted

Streetrich Hip Hop Society leaving Surrey’s City Parkway Studio

Decision due to ‘lack of funding, an actual operational budget, and the lack of support,’ according to Facebook post

Civic-focused ‘Surrey City Lab’ partnership approved by council

The lab — starting as a $414,000, three-year pilot project — will engage students in Surrey issues and offer civic-related courses

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

It’s expected to create up to 200 long-term jobs

Sabrina Netflix series back for another late night shoot in Cloverdale

Filming scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Friday

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to compete on this year’s theme of love

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

VIDEO: Cyclist, 16, critically injured in Richmond crash

It happened in the area of Blundell and St. Albans roads on Wednesday afternoon

TransLink distance-based fare system moves ahead

Metro Vancouver mayors ask staff to write up technical plan on SkyTrain and SeaBus

Most Read