(Black Press Media stock photo)

Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

RCMP separate two brawling gangs; several bikers went to hospital with apparent stab wounds; one group escorted out of town

A brawl between two rival motorcycle groups in Cranbrook sent several members to hospital, Friday evening, July 23.

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that police were called to a local gas station on Cranbrook Street North for a report of multiple people fighting. Front line officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups, determined to be rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Shortly after, officers were called to the local hospital, where a total of five individuals were in attendance with apparent stab wounds. The hospital was temporarily placed under lock down while injured parties were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry.

All injured individuals were released after receiving treatment and one group was escorted out of town by the Cranbrook RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. There is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Iqaluit’s elders home remains closed more than two months after case of COVID-19
Next story
PHOTOS: Ride into History fundraiser rolls through Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” rail car at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale in 2020. The FVHRS announced the railway will be reopening in August after being closed since Dec., 2019. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

Winsy Lam teaches her son Oscar at Universal Kidz Montessori School in Cloverdale. Lam opened her doors to the public July 17 and is currently accepting new students. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Montessori school opens in Cloverdale

Matthew Campbell (left), director of the new Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, hands out food along with volunteers Linda Wing and Kelita Haverland. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank to open Saturdays

Smoke rises from a house fire in Whalley Friday afternoon, in the 10600-block of 132A Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Whalley house fire leads to road closures