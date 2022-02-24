Alberta finance minister Travis Toews and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Lieutenant Governor chat during the speech from the throne in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. It’s budget day in Alberta, and Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta finance minister Travis Toews and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Lieutenant Governor chat during the speech from the throne in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. It’s budget day in Alberta, and Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta aiming for budget rebound on soaring oil and natural gas prices

Kenney promises budget will include natural gas rebates

It’s budget day in Alberta, and Premier Jason Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system.

Kenney says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a system that has too few hospital beds, labs and intensive care spaces.

He says the budget will include a historic investment in health care that has been made possible by a strong economy hitting on all cylinders on all fronts.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the bottom line is looking better, but warns all Albertans aren’t sharing in the good times.

She says Kenney’s policies and changes have clawed back money from vulnerable Albertans and cost families more in taxes, power bills, insurance and school fees.

Notley says the budget has to address that disparity, especially as inflation is sharply raising the cost of food and other basic needs.

Kenney has promised the budget will include rebates for those facing high natural gas costs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta aiming to double private surgeries in public health-care system

Albertabudget

Previous story
B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over
Next story
UPDATED: Trudeau says Emergencies Act can now be revoked as crisis calms down

Just Posted

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event in 2020. This year’s event will be basically back to normal say organizers. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen on pace to reach fundraising goal

Surrey-raised Arshdeep Bains in action with Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League. (Photo courtesy Red Deer Rebels/Rob Wallator)
Film to focus on South Asian hockey players including Surrey’s Bains, among WHL top scorers

Surrey provincial court, where spitting cases have been tried before. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
ZYTARUK: Cops and gobbers, a Surrey déjà vu

As others don pink t-shirts for anti-bullying day (Feb. 23), swimmers across British Columbia – including White Rock Wave’s Thursday-night swimmers and coaches – are wearing pink caps as part of an initiative set up by Swim BC. (Contributed photo)
Sea of pink at South Surrey pool a tribute to kindness, compassion