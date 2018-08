More than five dozen homes are already listed

Airbnb is inviting hosts on Vancouver Island, the Okanagan and the Kootenays to open up their homes for free to wildfire evacuees and firefighters.

The push is part of a program the short-term rental company started in 2012 to help Hurricane Sandy evacuees in the U.S.

It also ran last year in B.C. – the most devastating wildfire season in terms of hectares burned.

Currently, 66 free rentals are available for those fleeing or fighting fires.

