Smoke from fires in B.C.’s interior and around the world has faded

Residents and visitors alike enjoy the heat on the Vedder River in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)

Metro Vancouver lifted its air quality advisory on Wednesday for much of the Lower Mainland.

The advisory, which went into effect for eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Saturday, had been caused by high concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter coming from wildfires burning not only in B.C., but as far away as Alaska and Asia.

READ MORE: New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

READ MORE: Photos capture terrifying images of advancing wildfire

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.