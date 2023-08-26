Air quality advisory in effect for the Lower Mainland

The smoky skies at the start of the Tour de Cure at the Cloverdale fairgrounds on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

An air quality advisory is in effect for the Lower Mainland due to wildfires in B.C. and Washington State.

An alert from Metro Vancouver Regional District Saturday (Aug. 26) said its continuing the advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until there is a change in the weather.

The advisory began Aug. 25 and will remain in effect until further notice. It adds that smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour change.

Environment Canada recommends postponing or reducing outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. It adds that exposure to it is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema and other lung diseases, heart diseases or diabetes.

READ MORE: Wildfires drive back smoky skies for Okanagan

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023