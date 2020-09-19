Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

The air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is finally over.
An advisory for fine particulate matter had been in effect since Sept. 8.
According to a release from Metro Vancouver on Saturday (Sept. 19), the air quality had improved “due to cleaner marine air flowing into the region.”
“Although fine particulate matter concentrations have decreased significantly, pockets of local smoke might still be visible in part of the region as smoke concentrations can vary as winds and temperatures change.”
The initial air quality advisory was due to wildfire smoke coming from the fires in Washington, Oregon and California.
At one point, the Lower Mainland’s air quality was among the worst in the world.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter