The sun comes up Saturday morning obscured by hazy skies. An air quality advisory is expected to continue for the coming days due to smoke from forest fires in the B.C. Interior and in the U.S. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Air quality advisory continues in the Lower Mainland

Smoke from Interior fires brings fine particulate

  • Aug. 18, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Metro Vancouver is continuing an Air Quality Advisory for the Lower Mainland region because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter due to smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and the western United States.

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter are expected to occur over the next few days.

Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted, warns the press release from Metro.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider. It is also important to stay cool and hydrated. Indoor spaces with air conditioning may offer relief from both heat and air pollution.

Be aware of people who should take extra care, including anyone with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, as well as pregnant women, infants, young children, and the elderly.

For information, please go to bc.lung.ca/protect-your-lungs/air-quality-lung-health/top-tips-healthy-lungs

Metro Vancouver works in cooperation with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality.

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

