Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease

55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries

Air Canada is adding dozens of routes to the United States as part of its summer schedule, with the change coming after the federal government loosened border restrictions Monday.

The airline says the 55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada with relaxed testing measures and without mandatory hotel quarantines as of Aug. 9.

The additional flights are at airports in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The airline says its regular onboard services for things like food will resume on trans-border flights that are longer than two hours.

Air Canada says its schedule is still subject to change based on changes in the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Previous story
Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday
Next story
Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

Just Posted

Emma Alves is seen here on the cover for her second studio album, “Up Late Writing This.” The album will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30. (Submitted)
Cloverdale’s Emma Alves to release new album July 30

Cloverdale BIA president Dean Moore and City of Surrey Film Liaison Officer James Monk received a cheque for $10,000 from the Scriptures Productions Inc. that will go towards the redevelopment of Hawthorne Square. The Scriptures gave the community donation to the BIA after they wrapped filming in Cloverdale after seven months. (Submitted)
BIA gets $10,000 to help redevelop Hawthorne Square

White Rock RCMP recorded 463 traffic police-motorist ‘interactions’ in June 2021, representing a 13 per cent increase over May, when 408 were logged. (White Rock RCMP twitter photos)
White Rock RCMP ‘interact’ with 463 motorists in June

Dolly Parton talks about her “Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” musical in a promo video posted to Youtube in 2018.
Dolly Parton Christmas musical promised by Arts Club, but touring shows on hold