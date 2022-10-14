Air 1 helicopter helps Surrey RCMP seize drugs, stolen motorcycle

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said more than 2,800 doses of illicit drugs were seized

Police say the Air 1 cop helicopter helped officers recover a stolen motorcycle and satchel containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in Newton on Oct. 6.

According to Surrey Mounties, a motorcycle with no license plate ran a red light before heading onto highway 99 northbound from the 16 Avenue on-ramp.

“Air 1, the police helicopter, was in the area and quickly located the motorcycle, safely following it from the sky,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “The driver came to a stop, got off the bike, and fled on foot near 62 Avenue and 136 Street.”

She said police arrested a 38-year-old suspect who had an outstanding warrant for breach of probation. The suspect remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance, Munn said.

“Police located just under 600 grams of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in a satchel believed to have been discarded by the suspect while he fled from police. Through additional investigative steps, it was determined that the motorcycle was stolen on September 20, 2022 while being test driven by a potential buyer.”

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said more than 2,800 doses of illicit drugs were seized.



