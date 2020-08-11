Photo by Dale Klippenstein

‘Agitated’ man pulls out knife on 3 people in Abbotsford

Witnesses sought for incident on Monday night near city hall

Police in Abbotsford are seeking more witnesses to an incident Monday night in which a man pulled out a metal object, which he said was a knife, on three people.

Police said the trio were walking in the city hall park at 32315 South Fraser Way at about 7:20 p.m. when a man approached them and asked for a light for his cigarette.

The man was “aggressive and agitated,” police said, and when the three people were unable to help him, he pulled out the metal object.

A passerby stepped in, and the man ran away towards Trethewey Street.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers located a man matching the suspect’s description on Trethewey Street, and charges are now being investigated.

Any other witnesses to the incident, or those who might have video footage, are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man in his 30s. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and black sweatpants.

crime

