An emu made a break for it this morning on Chemainus Road. (Photo submitted)

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

Police don’t normally have to deal with this type of escapee.

On Tuesday morning, North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP front line officers located an emu on Chemainus Road that had escaped from a nearby farm.

The emu was no slouch, at five-feet seven inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. It was quickly determined to be a safety concern for passing motorists, pedestrians and residents.

Officers blocked traffic on Chemainus Road in both directions for about 30 minutes while attempting to calm and safely handle the emu while Coastal Animal Control was called to the scene.

The emu was agitated and aggressive toward officers. That led to a joint approach plan with Coastal Animal Control officers in order to minimize the risk of injury to the emu, the public, motorists, and the officers.

In consultation with Coastal Animal Control officers, it was decided utilizing a Conducted Energy Weapon might be the best course of action to gain control of the agitated animal. It was subsequently discharged and the emu was secured by officers, and transported to a nearby farm at the owner’s request.

The emu appeared to be uninjured from the incident.

“Our primary concern is always safety, not only to the public and to our officers, but also to animals,” noted Staff Sgt. Chris Swain.

”We are pleased that officers were able to maintain public safety while using as little force as necessary towards the aggressive emu to ensure its safe return to a nearby farm.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson
Next story
Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Just Posted

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

B.C. watchdog investigating after man shot by police near Surrey’s 135A Street

This is the second police-involved incident in 24 hours in Surrey

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

Police watchdog called into Surrey after woman dies in balcony fall

IIO investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman’s death

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 52-year-old Hispanic man found safe

John Martinez had gone missing on the morning of Aug 12, in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read