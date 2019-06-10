(Delta Police Department photo)

Aggressive door-to-door marketers prompt warning by Delta police

Police remind residents to be cautious, offer tips to avoid being scammed

Police are reminding residents to be cautious following several complaints relating to door-to-door marketers.

In a recent press release, the Delta Police Department said it had received at least five complaints since March 1 about a company going door to door, primarily in Ladner, purporting to sell a product related to air quality. Often, the sales staff would ask residents to respond to a survey on air quality.

Police have spoken with canvassers from the company and determined it is a legitimate company. The company has been warned by police not to be so aggressive in its marketing, as it is causing concern among local residents and attracting police complaints.

“Should someone come to your door — whether it’s a salesperson or someone trying to collect personal information — remember you have no obligation to respond to any questions. If you’re not interested, the simplest course of action is to simply say no thank you and close the door,” Cris Leykauf, DPD’s public affairs manager, said in the release.

Police say some community members, such as seniors, may be more vulnerable to high-pressure tactics, and are asking residents to share the following information with their neighbours to prevent them being scammed:

• Don’t allow strangers, including sales people or charity canvassers, into your home.

• Always ask a door-to-door salesperson for proper ID and a business licence.

• Don’t feel pressured to give information or money to someone you don’t know.

• Always lock your doors when doing yard work, getting the mail or anytime you go outside.

• Write down the licence plate number of any suspicious vehicle the suspect may be operating.

• Shut the door and call police if you feel threatened, or grow concerned about their behaviour.

• Remember, if it is a legitimate company police will be able to verify their information.


