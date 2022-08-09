Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

Dustin Williams, 40, of Chehalis, has not been found

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police

Just Posted

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums the City of Surrey plans to host this fall and winter. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host series of tech forums for seniors

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council refuses to apologize to 7 residents who were barred from meetings

It was all smiles for Cloverdale’s U10 Spurs after the kids captured a provincial championship banner over the August long weekend. Back row: (coaches) Ron Bobiles, Brad Jones, Mike Eskildsen (head coach), and Ryan Neufeld. Middle: Jackson Hahn, Teagan Ertmoed, Cooper Neufeld, Ethan Eskildsen, and Deon Dial. Front: Jiwon Kim, Kaden Grin, Dean Jones, Ronan Bobiles, Hudson Cox, Grayson Thomas, and William Todorovic. (Photo submitted: Tina Todorovic)
U10 Spurs win provincial gold