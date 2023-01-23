Afternoon-long traffic standstill on Alex Fraser Bridge due to ‘police incident’

Southbound traffic was at a standstill on Alex Fraser Bridge Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.

At 12:39 p.m., Delta Police tweeted about “temporarily” closing southbound lanes while dealing with a “police incident” of some kind.

“Thank you for your patience while our officers are on the bridge deck.”

Traffic has been backed up ever since.

Several reports on social media indicate the closure could be due to a person threatening to jump from the bridge.

At 3:52 p.m., Drive BC tweeted that the bridge’s southbound lanes remain closed. “Queued bridge traffic is now being cleared. No estimated opening time, expect heavy congestion. Alternate routes: #MasseyTunnel, #PattulloBridge, #PortMannBridge.”

Traffic cameras on drivebc.ca show traffic at a standstill.