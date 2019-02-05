Afternoon crash in South Surrey ends with three-month driving ban

‘Thankfully, he didn’t take anybody with him’

A pair of crashes brought emergency crews to the same stretch of Highway 99 in South Surrey twice in three days.

Luckily, neither incident resulted in serious injury.

One driver in his 50s, however, lost his right to drive for the next three months, after failing two roadside breath tests at the scene.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with the RCMP’s traffic services unit said an impaired driving investigation began after police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the highway, south of King George Boulevard, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 2).

The crash involving a southbound driver scattered debris, including tires, across the highway and left passersby with the impression that more than one vehicle was involved.

“It was a single-vehicle collision, but the way he collided with the barrier… it ripped the truck apart,” Halskov said.

Witnesses reported having seen the vehicle weaving on the highway prior to the crash, Halskov added. He said it is fortunate that injuries were only minor – on average 68 people die on B.C. roads every year due to impaired driving.

“Thankfully, he didn’t take anybody with him,” Halskov said.

In addition to issuing a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, police impounded the badly damaged vehicle for 30 days.

The second collision occurred just before 7 a.m. today (Tuesday), when a southbound vehicle merging onto the highway “made contact with a transport truck somehow.”

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution, and investigation is ongoing, Halskov said.

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Next story
B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Just Posted

Safe Surrey Coalition spends close to $250K on election campaign, compared to Surrey First’s $817K

This was the first civic election impacted by new finance rules, that prohibit corporate and union donations

Abbotsford man sentenced in case that began with Surrey break-in

Richard Thompson initially faced 19 charges, but pleaded guilty to two

Excavator on construction site causes reported gas leak in Surrey’s city centre

Fire department, Fortis responded to incident

Afternoon crash in South Surrey ends with three-month driving ban

‘Thankfully, he didn’t take anybody with him’

‘Our numbers are down’: Whalley Little League looks to grow as boundary swings eastward

With the Williamsport-approved change, demographics come into play

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Most Read