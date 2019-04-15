A crash at the intersection of 152nd Street and 64th Avenue is expected to cause traffic delays. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey

Afternoon crash at 64th Avenue and 152nd Street expected to snarl traffic

Traffic is blocked southbound, according to the City of Surrey’s Traffic Management Centre

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): The Traffic Management Centre reports the crash has been cleared.

Drivers are being told to “expect delays” or consider an alternate route after an afternoon crash at 64th Avenue 152nd Street.

The advice came from the City of Surrey’s Traffic Management Centre on Twitter around 3:45 Monday afternoon, when emergency crews were on scene.

The crash is blocking southbound traffic, according to the city.

At 3:55 p.m., Surrey RCMP said officers had yet to arrive on scene.

“Early reports are that there are no injuries,” said Sergeant Chad Greig, who described the crash as a “four-vehicle collision.”


