After-school fight in North Delta lands one youth in custody, another in hospital

One suspect is in custody and someone was sent to hospital after a punch-up on Burnsview Secondary grounds Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 19).

Police responded to a report of an altercation between youths at the North Delta school, just as classes were being let out.

A weapon was apparently used during the incident, police say.

One youth was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police are just beginning their investigation,” Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a news release. “However we’d like to let the community know that a suspect is now in custody.”

At this time it appears only one youth received injuries that needed medical attention. It is anticipated police will be at the school for the remainder of the afternoon to conduct its investigation.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, and has not yet spoken to police, or has video footage or photos of the incident, we ask that they contact our non-emergency line at 604-946-4411,” Leykauf sated.

At this point police say it’s too early in the investigation for the department to speak to any of the possible causes of the altercation.

No names were released.