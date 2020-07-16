Surinderpal Gill, a Surrey resident, won the Lotto 6/49 $1 million guaranteed prize on Canada Day. (Photo: BCLC)

After 26 years of playing the lottery, Surrey man wins $1M on Canada Day

Surinderpal Gill says he wants to start his own business

A Surrey man is celebrating after winning Lotto 6/49’s $1 million guaranteed prize on Canada Day.

Surinderpal Gill said he’s been playing the lottery since he came to Canada 26 years ago, adding he’ll always have fond memories about July 1.

“I checked at the self checker,” said Gill, who initially didn’t believe his ticket was a winner. “I told my son, and then I had to go to another gas station to make sure it was correct. After I told my wife, they both thought I was joking and didn’t believe me.”

He added that the win will allow him to “take a step back from work” and start his own business.

Along with starting a new business, Gill said he’ll be putting some of the money toward a new house he’s building.

Gill bought the winning ticket at the Chevron Town Pantry on 58th Avenue.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, B.C. players have redeemed more than $73 million in winning from Lotto 6/49 so far in 2020.


Surrey

