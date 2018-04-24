Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

After 10 years, inquest to be held into shooting death of B.C. woman

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

After 10 years of waiting, Rosemarie Surakka’s request for a public inquest into the death of her daughter is going forward.

Surakka’s daughter, Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

This week, the BC Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into Dudley’s death. to begin June 11, 2018, in Burnaby.

The inquest was announced initially in 2010. According to a press release, the inquest dates were confirmed only now, so as not to interfere with criminal proceedings, which concluded in 2017.

When the shooting occurred in 2008, McKay died at the scene, but Dudley, who was 37 at the time, stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day.

Four men were eventually convicted in the pair’s death: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Thomas Holden.

Surakka, alleged that RCMP officers’ negligence delayed the finding of her daughter, which caused or contributed to her death, according to court documents.

In February of 2018, a B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed Surakka’s lawsuit claiming the RCMP failed to properly investigate the death of her daughter.

During the investigation and the four separate trials, court heard that the officer investigating a shots fired call at the couple’s home left the scene after being there for approximately 10 minutes, without going inside, and did not follow up the next day.

Four years later, RCMP Cpl. Mike White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay following a review by the adjudication board.

Beginning June 11, 2018, presiding coroner Brynne Redford and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

The BC Coroners Service had also previously announced its intention to hold an inquest into the death of McKay.

The press release notes that while the circumstances of both deaths were explored through criminal proceedings that concluded in 2017, Dudley’s death raises issues that are not applicable to McKay’s death. The chief coroner has therefore determined there will not be an inquest for McKay’s death.

The inquest will be held at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court, 20th Floor – 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby.

Previous story
Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released
Next story
Drivers urged to hide valuables after 40% hike in theft from cars

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Weekend event to raise money for Challenger Baseball program

Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

Surrey RCMP arrest two car theft suspects

Police say bait car was activated

That’s the Spirit: Delta-based guitarist aims to play for 116 hours in marathon record attempt for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

Organizers to send a letter to the Prime Minister of India demanding eight-year-old girl’s rapists be brought to justice

VIDEO: King fired up about new comedy night in Surrey

‘Dirty Byrdie’ amateur comedy night up next at fire-damaged Flamingo

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Drivers urged to hide valuables after 40% hike in theft from cars

Those living and working in Vancouver need to take more precautions and hide valuables, police say

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Mud, sweat, and tears in Lower Mainland high school’s Tough Eagle

Students at R.E. Mountain flung themselves into an obstacle course Friday.

Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

On Monday, officials backed away from reports that he was the principal suspect.

Most Read