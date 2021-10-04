(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Mounties are hunting for 91-year-old missing Langley man
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing chickens into crates in an undercover video filmed by Mercy For Animals. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack company’s guilty pleas to chicken abuse ‘represent progress,’ says animal welfare group

South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace,’ located at 1160 King George Blvd., has been painted white. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ painted white

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service for a November 2020 collision that involved a white Volkswagen Jetta and an unmarked transit police vehicle. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog recommending charges in 2020 crash involving transit cop