Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

Adverse weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel sailings between the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria Saturday.

The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled but the 9 a.m. sailings from both terminals were not and were about 80 per cent full as of 8:50 a.m.

#ServiceNotice on the route between #Tsawwassen and #SwartzBay 11:00am and 1:00pm sailings in both directions have been cancelled due to weather. See full details here: https://t.co/C6ATpTWxXB and https://t.co/YC9MXs7GQp ^lm — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 11, 2020

All customers with reservations that have been cancelled will have their reservation fees fully refunded. Once sailings resume, customers will be loaded on a standby basis in their order of arrival at the terminal and after customers with reservations for the scheduled sailing.

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory for Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands ahead of the weekend, stating there is a high probability that the windstorm predicted to hit the coast on Saturday will affect ferry services and could affect services on Sunday as well.

