Adverse weather causes ferry cancellations Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

Adverse weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel sailings between the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria Saturday.

The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled but the 9 a.m. sailings from both terminals were not and were about 80 per cent full as of 8:50 a.m.

All customers with reservations that have been cancelled will have their reservation fees fully refunded. Once sailings resume, customers will be loaded on a standby basis in their order of arrival at the terminal and after customers with reservations for the scheduled sailing.

READ ALSO: Weekend’s weather conditions of strong wind, possible snow bring preemptive warnings

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory for Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands ahead of the weekend, stating there is a high probability that the windstorm predicted to hit the coast on Saturday will affect ferry services and could affect services on Sunday as well.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Just Posted

McCallum says ‘Marpole Rapist’ release into Surrey ‘not only disturbing but infuriating’

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 10-year-old

Police say Shauntae Joseph was last seen in the 6500-block of 123A Street

Surrey man charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, along with nine others

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Cold temperatures expected over weekend and into next week

Tweedsmuir, Semiahmoo to square off in Goodwill Classic final

Two senior girls basketball teams will play for title for third year in a row

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

Most Read