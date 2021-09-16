Advance voting ended Sept. 13. (Photo: Trevor Crawley)

Federal election

Advance voter turnout up in all Surrey ridings except Newton

Surrey-Newton sees a 21.2% drop from 2019 election

Advance voter turnout is up in four of Surrey’s five ridings in the upcoming federal election.

However, Surrey-Newton saw a 21.2 per cent decrease in advance voters compared to the 2019 election. Preliminary results show 12,146 people used advance voting, compared to 15,417 in 2019.

Advance voted ended Monday, Sept. 13.

Provincewide, advance voting was up 13 per cent, with 804,116 British Columbians casting their ballot. That’s up from 710,107 in 2019. Nationwide, 5.8 million Canadians cast their ballot, an 18.5-per-cent increase from the 2019 election.

Advance voting – 2021 election
Infogram

The Surrey riding with the biggest increase in advance voter turnout was Cloverdale-Langley City, up about 19 per cent from the 2019 election. Preliminary numbers show 20,845 people used advance voting for this election compared to 17,519 in 2019.

Close behind was South Surrey-White Rock, with an 18-per-cent increase from 2019. According to Elections Canada, 22,434 people chose advance voting, compared to 19,019 in 2019.

Next is Fleetwood-Port Kells, which was up about 11 per cent for this election. Preliminary numbers show 20,004 people voted in advance this election, compared to 18,027 in 2019.

In Surrey Centre, advance voting was up 0.8 per cent, with 12,859 in 2021 compared to 12,754 in 2019.

– With files from Katya Slepian


